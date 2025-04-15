Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (NYSE:SPLP – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 11,629 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 208% from the previous session’s volume of 3,774 shares.The stock last traded at $33.05 and had previously closed at $31.00.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Steel Partners in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

The firm has a market cap of $632.84 million, a PE ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 11th. The conglomerate reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $497.92 million for the quarter. Steel Partners had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 11.43%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in Steel Partners by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 96,864 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,123,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Steel Partners by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 26,997 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. grew its position in Steel Partners by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 13,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.75% of the company’s stock.

Steel Partners Holdings L.P., together with its subsidiaries, engages in industrial products, energy, banking, defense, supply chain management, logistics, and youth sports businesses worldwide. It operates through Diversified Industrial, Energy, Financial Services, and Supply Chain segments. The company fabricates precious metals and alloys into brazing alloys; manufactures and sells seamless stainless steel tubing coils; fasteners, adhesives, and fastening systems for the commercial low slope roofing industry, as well as specialty fasteners for the building products industry; and woven substrates of fiberglass, quartz, carbon, and aramid materials for specialty applications.

