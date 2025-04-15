Sterling Capital Management LLC Has $1.63 Million Position in Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT)

Sterling Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT – Free Report) by 46.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,358 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 42,931 shares during the quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC owned about 0.16% of Liquidity Services worth $1,626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Liquidity Services by 57.9% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 457,351 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,768,000 after purchasing an additional 167,767 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in Liquidity Services by 561.2% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 141,649 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,574,000 after acquiring an additional 120,226 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Liquidity Services in the 4th quarter valued at $2,743,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Liquidity Services by 140.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 144,081 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,652,000 after acquiring an additional 84,154 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Liquidity Services by 107.7% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 119,432 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,856,000 after purchasing an additional 61,918 shares during the period. 71.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Liquidity Services

In other news, SVP Steven Weiskircher sold 10,815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.99, for a total transaction of $367,601.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 58,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,985,049.99. This trade represents a 15.63 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Beatriz V. Infante sold 5,000 shares of Liquidity Services stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.36, for a total value of $176,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 82,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,934,526.40. This trade represents a 5.68 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 133,758 shares of company stock valued at $4,371,408. 28.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Liquidity Services Stock Up 0.2 %

LQDT opened at $29.68 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.33. Liquidity Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.79 and a twelve month high of $39.72. The stock has a market cap of $921.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.57 and a beta of 1.39.

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.06. Liquidity Services had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 20.94%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LQDT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Liquidity Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Liquidity Services in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th.

Liquidity Services Profile

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplaces, self-directed auction listing tools, and value-added services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: GovDeals, Retail Supply Chain Group (RSCG), Capital Assets Group (CAG), and Machinio. Its marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and retail capital assets; GovDeals marketplace, which provides self-directed service solutions in which sellers list their own assets that enables local and state government entities, and commercial businesses located in the United States and Canada to sell surplus and salvage assets; and AllSurplus, a centralized marketplace that connects global buyer base with assets from across the network of marketplaces in a single destination.

