Sterling Capital Management LLC Has $1.83 Million Holdings in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) by 54.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,079 shares during the quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Edison International were worth $1,834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crews Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Edison International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edison International during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Edison International by 285.3% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 420 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its stake in Edison International by 88.1% during the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 427 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in Edison International by 171.5% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 448 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

EIX stock opened at $57.18 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $54.95 and a 200-day moving average of $69.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. Edison International has a 12-month low of $49.06 and a 12-month high of $88.77. The firm has a market cap of $22.02 billion, a PE ratio of 16.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.74.

Edison International ( NYSE:EIX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.03). Edison International had a return on equity of 13.17% and a net margin of 8.52%. The company had revenue of $17.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Edison International will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 7th will be paid a $0.8275 dividend. This represents a $3.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.79%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 7th. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.30%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EIX. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Edison International from $94.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Edison International in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Edison International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Edison International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.50 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Edison International from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.75.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and distribution of electric power. The company supplies and delivers electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors.

