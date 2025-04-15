Sterling Capital Management LLC Increases Position in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Free Report) by 716.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 134,570 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 118,080 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $1,340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NWL. Argent Trust Co increased its stake in Newell Brands by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 23,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Newell Brands by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 21,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 3,020 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in Newell Brands by 109.2% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,720,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,980,000 after purchasing an additional 2,986,426 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 471.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 281,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,808,000 after buying an additional 232,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Newell Brands by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 97,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $933,000 after buying an additional 5,627 shares during the last quarter. 92.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $7.75 to $4.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Barclays lifted their price objective on Newell Brands from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Newell Brands from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $9.50 to $10.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.81.

Newell Brands Stock Performance

NASDAQ NWL opened at $4.99 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.84. Newell Brands Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.22 and a 1-year high of $11.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.30.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Newell Brands had a negative net margin of 2.85% and a positive return on equity of 9.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Newell Brands Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

Newell Brands Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.61%. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is -53.85%.

Newell Brands Company Profile

Newell Brands Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Home and Commercial Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solution products under the Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, Mapa, and Spontex brands; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; household products, such as kitchen appliances under the Crockpot, Mr.

