Sterling Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its position in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) by 48.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,218 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,025 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Equifax were worth $1,585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in Equifax by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,702 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC increased its position in Equifax by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its position in Equifax by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 817 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Equifax by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 879 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Equifax by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 799 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EFX. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective (down from $325.00) on shares of Equifax in a report on Friday, April 4th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Equifax from $284.00 to $281.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Equifax in a report on Friday, February 7th. Argus lowered Equifax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Equifax from $286.00 to $279.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $292.31.

Equifax Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of EFX stock opened at $224.33 on Tuesday. Equifax Inc. has a 52-week low of $199.98 and a 52-week high of $309.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $28.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $239.17 and a 200-day moving average of $256.87.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The credit services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.12. Equifax had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 10.63%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Equifax Inc. will post 7.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equifax Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.30%.

About Equifax

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

