Sterling Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE)

Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE – Free Report) by 34.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 100,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 25,695 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT were worth $1,546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of APLE. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new position in Apple Hospitality REIT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 80.9% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 2,193 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 1,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 76.4% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 8,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 3,725 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on APLE shares. Bank of America raised shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Apple Hospitality REIT from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apple Hospitality REIT presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.80.

Apple Hospitality REIT Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:APLE opened at $11.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.79. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.44 and a 52-week high of $16.50.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. Apple Hospitality REIT had a net margin of 14.53% and a return on equity of 6.17%. The company had revenue of $333.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.11 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Hospitality REIT Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.33%. Apple Hospitality REIT’s payout ratio is currently 109.09%.

About Apple Hospitality REIT

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 223 hotels with more than 29,400 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 37 states as well as one property leased to third parties.

