Sterling Capital Management LLC Purchases 903 Shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) by 10.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 903 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $1,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Atmos Energy by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,367,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,836,526,000 after purchasing an additional 282,156 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,806,449 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $528,760,000 after buying an additional 107,700 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,107,267 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $432,749,000 after acquiring an additional 223,809 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Atmos Energy in the fourth quarter worth $206,538,000. Finally, Sfmg LLC lifted its stake in Atmos Energy by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 1,059,206 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $147,516,000 after acquiring an additional 7,501 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

ATO opened at $155.05 on Tuesday. Atmos Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $110.97 and a twelve month high of $157.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $149.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $144.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.69.

Atmos Energy ( NYSE:ATO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.03. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 25.90%. Equities research analysts forecast that Atmos Energy Co. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were paid a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 25th. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.57%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Atmos Energy in a report on Monday, March 31st. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. StockNews.com cut Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Argus raised Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 20th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Atmos Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.94.

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

