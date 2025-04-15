Sterling Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Mirion Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:MIR)

Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Mirion Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:MIR – Free Report) by 13,457.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,871 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 84,245 shares during the quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mirion Technologies were worth $1,481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Mirion Technologies by 3,248.7% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 6,075 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mirion Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $111,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Mirion Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $120,000. KBC Group NV increased its position in Mirion Technologies by 39.2% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 8,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 2,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mirion Technologies during the third quarter valued at $170,000. Institutional investors own 78.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Mirion Technologies alerts:

Mirion Technologies Stock Up 0.1 %

MIR opened at $13.73 on Tuesday. Mirion Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.11 and a twelve month high of $18.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.26 and a beta of 0.75.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Mirion Technologies ( NYSE:MIR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. Mirion Technologies had a positive return on equity of 4.78% and a negative net margin of 4.21%. Equities research analysts forecast that Mirion Technologies, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MIR. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Mirion Technologies from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 4th. Baird R W upgraded shares of Mirion Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Mirion Technologies from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on MIR

Mirion Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mirion Technologies, Inc provides radiation detection, measurement, analysis, and monitoring products and services in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Finland, China, Belgium, Netherlands, Estonia, South Korea, and Japan. It operates through two segments, Medical and Technologies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mirion Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirion Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.