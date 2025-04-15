Sterling Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 51.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,288 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,873 shares during the quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $1,668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUE. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Nucor by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,967,254 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $701,255,000 after purchasing an additional 105,309 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Nucor in the 4th quarter worth about $398,077,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Nucor by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,435,265 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $284,220,000 after buying an additional 384,205 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Nucor by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,758,753 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $205,282,000 after purchasing an additional 358,721 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Nucor by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,680,468 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $196,127,000 after buying an additional 68,252 shares in the last quarter. 76.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on NUE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Nucor from $150.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. StockNews.com downgraded Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Nucor from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Nucor from $175.00 to $169.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $164.00 target price on Nucor in a report on Monday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.11.

Nucor Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:NUE opened at $110.84 on Tuesday. Nucor Co. has a twelve month low of $97.59 and a twelve month high of $197.79. The company has a market capitalization of $25.55 billion, a PE ratio of 13.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.17.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.28. Nucor had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 6.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.16 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 7.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nucor Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.16%.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

