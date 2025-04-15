Sterling Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA)

Sterling Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Free Report) by 13.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,253 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 7,838 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Axalta Coating Systems were worth $1,720,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 116.3% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 824 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 60.7% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,318 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 35.4% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,093 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 156.4% in the fourth quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 2,238 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,581 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.28% of the company’s stock.

Axalta Coating Systems Stock Performance

Shares of AXTA stock opened at $31.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.12. The stock has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a PE ratio of 17.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.33. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a 1 year low of $27.70 and a 1 year high of $41.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.01.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Axalta Coating Systems ( NYSE:AXTA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 26.29% and a net margin of 7.41%. Axalta Coating Systems’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AXTA. Citigroup decreased their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $42.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Axalta Coating Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.64.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Axalta Coating Systems news, insider Troy D. Weaver sold 10,457 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.57, for a total transaction of $392,869.49. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 74,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,814,180.85. This represents a 12.25 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Axalta Coating Systems Company Profile

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Mobility Coatings.

Featured Articles

