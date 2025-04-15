Sterling Capital Management LLC Sells 15,759 Shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Sterling Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Free Report) (TSE:MFC) by 21.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,759 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $1,745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MFC. Little House Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Manulife Financial by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Little House Capital LLC now owns 33,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,037,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Manulife Financial by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $708,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH increased its position in Manulife Financial by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH now owns 69,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association raised its holdings in Manulife Financial by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 8,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 45.9% in the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 1,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. 52.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Manulife Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MFC. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Manulife Financial in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.50.

Manulife Financial Stock Performance

Shares of MFC opened at $28.80 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.46. Manulife Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $22.61 and a fifty-two week high of $33.07. The stock has a market cap of $49.49 billion, a PE ratio of 13.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.89.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC – Get Free Report) (TSE:MFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.07. Manulife Financial had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 10.08%. The company had revenue of $9.31 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

Manulife Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.3094 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%. This is an increase from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 5th. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 58.45%.

Manulife Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Manulife Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manulife Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.