Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC) Shares Sold by Keeley Teton Advisors LLC

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,955 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,108 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC owned about 0.13% of Stewart Information Services worth $2,427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Stewart Information Services by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 29,717 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Stewart Information Services by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,831 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. grew its holdings in shares of Stewart Information Services by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 6,850 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Stewart Information Services by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,434 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Family Offices LLP lifted its stake in Stewart Information Services by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Family Offices LLP now owns 3,530 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Stewart Information Services alerts:

Stewart Information Services Price Performance

Shares of Stewart Information Services stock opened at $66.38 on Tuesday. Stewart Information Services Co. has a 1-year low of $58.28 and a 1-year high of $78.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.53 and a beta of 1.05.

Stewart Information Services Dividend Announcement

Stewart Information Services ( NYSE:STC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.01. Stewart Information Services had a return on equity of 6.81% and a net margin of 2.94%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Stewart Information Services Co. will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 17th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Stewart Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is 76.92%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on STC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Stewart Information Services from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. StockNews.com lowered Stewart Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of Stewart Information Services in a research note on Thursday, February 6th.

Read Our Latest Report on STC

About Stewart Information Services

(Free Report)

Stewart Information Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance and real estate transaction related services in the United States and internationally. The company involves in searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property. It also offers home and personal insurance services; services for tax-deferred exchanges; and digital customer engagement platform services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stewart Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stewart Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.