Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Magnificent Seven ETF Put Options (NASDAQ:MAGS)

The Magnificent Seven ETF (NASDAQ:MAGS – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 19,576 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 336% compared to the typical volume of 4,488 put options.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. J.Safra Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in Magnificent Seven ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $23,035,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA acquired a new position in shares of Magnificent Seven ETF during the 4th quarter worth $877,000. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Magnificent Seven ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $510,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Magnificent Seven ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $408,000. Finally, Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Magnificent Seven ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $341,000. 15.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Magnificent Seven ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MAGS traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.55. The company had a trading volume of 2,114,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,856,509. Magnificent Seven ETF has a twelve month low of $36.24 and a twelve month high of $58.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $48.90 and its 200-day moving average is $51.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 108.66 and a beta of 1.24.

Magnificent Seven ETF Company Profile

The Roundhill Magnificent Seven ETF (MAGS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that offers highly concentrated exposure to the largest and most liquid leading technology stocks. The fund invests primarily through swaps and forwards.

