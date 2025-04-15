Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Sable Offshore Call Options (NYSE:SOC)

Sable Offshore Corp. (NYSE:SOC – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Investors bought 11,945 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 99% compared to the typical volume of 6,014 call options.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Sable Offshore by 153.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 120,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,836,000 after acquiring an additional 72,694 shares in the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in Sable Offshore in the 4th quarter valued at about $309,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Sable Offshore during the 4th quarter valued at about $354,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Sable Offshore during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,700,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sable Offshore in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,177,000. 26.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Sable Offshore stock traded up $0.73 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.05. 987,732 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,064,121. The company has a quick ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.40. Sable Offshore has a 1-year low of $10.11 and a 1-year high of $32.33.

SOC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BWS Financial reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Sable Offshore in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Roth Capital set a $30.00 price target on shares of Sable Offshore in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Pickering Energy Partners began coverage on shares of Sable Offshore in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Roth Mkm began coverage on Sable Offshore in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sable Offshore in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sable Offshore presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.50.

Sable Offshore Corp. engages in the oil and gas exploration and development activities in the United States. The company operates through three platforms located in federal waters offshore California. It owns and operates 16 federal leases across approximately 76,000 acres and subsea pipelines, which transport crude oil, natural gas, and produced water from the platforms to the onshore processing facilities.

