Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Sable Offshore Call Options (NYSE:SOC)

Sable Offshore Corp. (NYSE:SOC – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Investors bought 11,945 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 99% compared to the typical volume of 6,014 call options.
Institutional Trading of Sable Offshore
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Sable Offshore by 153.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 120,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,836,000 after acquiring an additional 72,694 shares in the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in Sable Offshore in the 4th quarter valued at about $309,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Sable Offshore during the 4th quarter valued at about $354,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Sable Offshore during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,700,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sable Offshore in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,177,000. 26.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Sable Offshore Price Performance
Shares of Sable Offshore stock traded up $0.73 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.05. 987,732 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,064,121. The company has a quick ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.40. Sable Offshore has a 1-year low of $10.11 and a 1-year high of $32.33.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
About Sable Offshore
Sable Offshore Corp. engages in the oil and gas exploration and development activities in the United States. The company operates through three platforms located in federal waters offshore California. It owns and operates 16 federal leases across approximately 76,000 acres and subsea pipelines, which transport crude oil, natural gas, and produced water from the platforms to the onshore processing facilities.
