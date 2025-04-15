StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Rave Restaurant Group Stock Down 2.2 %

Rave Restaurant Group stock opened at $2.18 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.69. Rave Restaurant Group has a 52-week low of $1.70 and a 52-week high of $3.36. The company has a market cap of $32.07 million, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 0.13.

Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. Rave Restaurant Group had a net margin of 21.80% and a return on equity of 20.68%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rave Restaurant Group

Rave Restaurant Group Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Rave Restaurant Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Rave Restaurant Group by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 30,449 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 6,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rave Restaurant Group by 36.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 129,864 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 34,977 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

Rave Restaurant Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation and franchising of pizza buffet, delivery/carry-out (delco), and express restaurants under the Pizza Inn and Pie Five trademarks in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Pizza Inn Franchising, Pie Five Franchising, and Company-Owned Restaurants.

