StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on ITCI. Leerink Partnrs lowered shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $119.00 to $132.00 in a report on Friday, January 31st. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $132.00 price target (up from $107.00) on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $132.00 price objective (up from $108.00) on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Friday, February 21st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.23.

Get Intra-Cellular Therapies alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Intra-Cellular Therapies

Intra-Cellular Therapies Price Performance

Shares of ITCI stock opened at $131.87 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $130.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.78. The firm has a market cap of $14.05 billion, a PE ratio of -151.57 and a beta of 0.69. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a 1-year low of $64.09 and a 1-year high of $131.98.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $199.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.08 million. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative net margin of 14.07% and a negative return on equity of 9.93%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Intra-Cellular Therapies will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Intra-Cellular Therapies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITCI. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 22,480 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after purchasing an additional 2,157 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 282.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 34,453 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,521,000 after purchasing an additional 25,435 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 74.1% in the 4th quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 19,831 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after buying an additional 8,440 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 597,713 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,735,000 after buying an additional 18,865 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 4th quarter worth $206,000. 92.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, clinical development, and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address medical needs primarily in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms in the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.