Straumann Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SAUHY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Straumann Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SAUHY – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 93.3% from the March 15th total of 3,000 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 140,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Straumann to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. William Blair upgraded Straumann to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th.

Straumann Stock Down 1.0 %

Straumann Increases Dividend

Shares of OTCMKTS SAUHY traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $11.75. The stock had a trading volume of 150,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,524. Straumann has a 52-week low of $10.30 and a 52-week high of $16.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.40.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be paid a $0.0291 dividend. This is an increase from Straumann’s previous dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 15th.

Straumann Company Profile

Straumann Holding AG provides tooth replacement and orthodontic solutions worldwide. It researches, develops, manufactures, and supplies dental implants, instruments, CADCAM prosthetics, orthodontic aligners, biomaterials, and digital solutions for use in tooth correction, replacement, and restoration, as well as to prevent tooth loss.

