Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Sold by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC trimmed its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 114,524 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,250 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $41,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Stryker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,710,744,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at about $353,394,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Stryker by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,034,844 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,892,946,000 after buying an additional 727,850 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 52,520.8% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 596,194 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $214,660,000 after purchasing an additional 595,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in Stryker by 1,695.0% during the fourth quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 370,226 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $128,730,000 after purchasing an additional 349,601 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Stryker

In other news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 201,392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.24, for a total value of $78,993,998.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,642,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,428,567,498. The trade was a 5.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Allan C. Golston sold 2,458 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.07, for a total value of $941,586.06. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,705,827.65. This represents a 14.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SYK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Argus set a $450.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $418.00 to $443.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Stryker from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Stryker in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Stryker from $420.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $423.05.

Stryker Price Performance

SYK opened at $353.45 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $374.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $373.58. Stryker Co. has a 12-month low of $314.93 and a 12-month high of $406.19. The company has a market capitalization of $134.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.55, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.93.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The medical technology company reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by $0.14. Stryker had a net margin of 13.25% and a return on equity of 23.58%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.46 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 13.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Stryker’s payout ratio is 43.30%.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

