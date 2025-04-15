STV Group plc (LON:STVG) Announces Dividend of GBX 7.40

STV Group plc (LON:STVG – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 11th, DividendData.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 17th will be paid a dividend of GBX 7.40 ($0.10) per share on Friday, May 30th. This represents a yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 17th. This is a 89.7% increase from STV Group’s previous dividend of $3.90. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of STV Group stock opened at GBX 164.23 ($2.17) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £76.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 174.95 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 204.68. STV Group has a 52-week low of GBX 140 ($1.85) and a 52-week high of GBX 297 ($3.92). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -14,440.00, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.51.

STV Group (LON:STVG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 12th. The company reported GBX 29 ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. STV Group had a negative return on equity of 172.50% and a net margin of 3.76%. Equities research analysts expect that STV Group will post 30.3860523 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of STV Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th.

STV is Scotland’s home of news, entertainment and drama, serving audiences with quality content on air, online and on demand.

STV’s broadcast channel reaches 2.8 million viewers each month, while rapidly growing, free streaming service STV Player, features a library of premium content and is available on all major platforms across the UK.

