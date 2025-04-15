Sumedh S. Thakar Sells 7,000 Shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) Stock

Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.81, for a total transaction of $866,670.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 246,313 shares in the company, valued at $30,496,012.53. The trade was a 2.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Qualys Price Performance

Shares of Qualys stock traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $123.97. The company had a trading volume of 340,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 400,076. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $130.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.16. Qualys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $112.61 and a fifty-two week high of $174.20. The firm has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of 26.66 and a beta of 0.71.

Get Qualys alerts:

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.16). Qualys had a return on equity of 38.52% and a net margin of 28.59%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Qualys, Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on QLYS. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Qualys from $170.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $146.00 price objective (down from $150.00) on shares of Qualys in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on Qualys from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Qualys in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Qualys from $162.00 to $135.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.36.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on QLYS

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Qualys by 1,386.2% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 355,699 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $49,876,000 after purchasing an additional 331,766 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Qualys during the fourth quarter worth $27,086,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Qualys by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,312,662 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $604,721,000 after purchasing an additional 131,339 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in Qualys by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,049,623 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $147,178,000 after purchasing an additional 123,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Qualys by 43,505.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 122,530 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $15,430,000 after purchasing an additional 122,249 shares during the period. 99.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Qualys Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Qualys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform delivering information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which include Cybersecurity Asset Management and External Attack Surface Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Web Application Scanning; Patch Management; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Context Extended Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; and Qualys TotalCloud, as well as Cloud Workload Protection, Cloud Detection and Response, Cloud Security Posture Management, Infrastructure as Code, and Container Security.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Qualys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.