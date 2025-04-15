Summit Investment Advisors Inc. Buys 2,169 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Summit Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,144 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,169 shares during the quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CSX were worth $2,586,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CSX. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of CSX during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in CSX in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its position in CSX by 205.7% during the fourth quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,070 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in CSX by 216.2% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,091 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atala Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of CSX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CSX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on CSX in a research note on Friday, March 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on CSX from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Citigroup decreased their price target on CSX from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.55.

CSX Stock Performance

Shares of CSX stock opened at $28.27 on Tuesday. CSX Co. has a 12 month low of $26.22 and a 12 month high of $37.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.67.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.02). CSX had a net margin of 23.95% and a return on equity of 28.15%. On average, equities analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CSX Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. This is an increase from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.05%.

About CSX

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

