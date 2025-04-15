Summit Investment Advisors Inc. Cuts Stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Summit Investment Advisors Inc. cut its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,556 shares of the company’s stock after selling 671 shares during the quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $2,373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 66.5% in the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 78.7% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 652.9% in the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 68.2% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. 98.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BJ shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $108.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $80.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BJ’s Wholesale Club presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.82.

In other news, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 280,400 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction on Monday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.31, for a total transaction of $32,052,524.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 422,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,242,592.23. The trade was a 39.92 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP William C. Werner sold 14,192 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.64, for a total value of $1,669,546.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,071,933.32. This represents a 35.21 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 326,405 shares of company stock valued at $37,201,232. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BJ opened at $120.01 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.81 and a fifty-two week high of $121.00. The company has a market cap of $15.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.85, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $109.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.93.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.07. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 35.41% and a net margin of 2.71%. The firm had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.29 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse clubs. Its product categories include grocery, household and pet, television and electronics, furniture, computer and tablets, patio and outdoor living, lawn and garden, baby and kids, toys, home, health and beauty, appliances, and jewelry.

