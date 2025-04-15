Summit Investment Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Position in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

Summit Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Free Report) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 33,908 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,089 shares during the period. Summit Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in nVent Electric were worth $2,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in nVent Electric by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,773,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,894,000 after purchasing an additional 29,794 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of nVent Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at $314,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in nVent Electric in the 3rd quarter worth $124,000. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its position in nVent Electric by 42.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 46,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,233,000 after acquiring an additional 13,621 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in nVent Electric by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,020,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,335 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on NVT. Citigroup dropped their target price on nVent Electric from $85.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $86.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. CL King upgraded nVent Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on nVent Electric from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, nVent Electric has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.00.

nVent Electric Trading Up 0.4 %

NVT stock opened at $50.04 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. nVent Electric plc has a 52-week low of $41.71 and a 52-week high of $86.57. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.10. The firm has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.53, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.21.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.59. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 10.09%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that nVent Electric plc will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

nVent Electric Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 25th. nVent Electric’s payout ratio is 40.82%.

nVent Electric Company Profile

nVent Electric plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management.

Further Reading

