Summit Investment Advisors Inc. Has $2.55 Million Stake in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Summit Investment Advisors Inc. cut its position in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,224 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 836 shares during the quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $2,547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,528,853 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $318,509,000 after purchasing an additional 410,394 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Toll Brothers by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,192,909 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $276,263,000 after buying an additional 35,001 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Toll Brothers by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,903,545 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $239,751,000 after acquiring an additional 236,402 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Toll Brothers by 38.7% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,226,271 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $154,449,000 after acquiring an additional 341,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Toll Brothers in the fourth quarter worth about $149,924,000. 91.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Christine Garvey sold 420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.58, for a total transaction of $46,443.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,186 shares in the company, valued at $1,458,107.88. The trade was a 3.09 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Toll Brothers Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE:TOL opened at $94.11 on Tuesday. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.67 and a 52 week high of $169.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 4.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $108.84 and its 200-day moving average is $131.66. The firm has a market cap of $9.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.48.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The construction company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.24). Toll Brothers had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. Equities analysts expect that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 13.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Toll Brothers Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 11th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 11th. This is a positive change from Toll Brothers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is 6.88%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TOL has been the topic of several research reports. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Toll Brothers from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Toll Brothers in a report on Friday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Toll Brothers from $143.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Toll Brothers from $142.00 to $139.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on Toll Brothers from $156.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.79.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

