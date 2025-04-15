Summit Investment Advisors Inc. Increases Stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Summit Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 38.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,852 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,443 shares during the period. Summit Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Workday were worth $2,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of WDAY. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Workday during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Optimize Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Workday during the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. Qtron Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Workday by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 3,237 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $835,000 after buying an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Workday by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 159,120 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,060,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in Workday by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 95,568 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $24,659,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. 89.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Workday alerts:

Workday Trading Up 2.6 %

NASDAQ:WDAY opened at $232.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $247.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $252.79. Workday, Inc. has a one year low of $199.81 and a one year high of $294.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The software maker reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($1.27). The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. Workday had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 19.86%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 497 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.55, for a total transaction of $112,595.35. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,789,921.75. The trade was a 1.42 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 81,275 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.68, for a total value of $17,448,117.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 102,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,111,395.96. The trade was a 44.11 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 321,724 shares of company stock worth $77,976,126 over the last three months. 20.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Daiwa America upgraded shares of Workday to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. UBS Group upped their price target on Workday from $255.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. StockNews.com downgraded Workday from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Workday from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Workday from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Workday has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $298.75.

View Our Latest Research Report on WDAY

Workday Profile

(Free Report)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.