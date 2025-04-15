Summit Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 339 Shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Summit Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 339 shares during the period. Summit Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $2,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nasdaq during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in Nasdaq during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nasdaq in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 106.6% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nasdaq in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. 72.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nasdaq

In other news, EVP Sarah Youngwood sold 14,959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.68, for a total transaction of $1,102,179.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,398,253.92. This trade represents a 20.04 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.81, for a total transaction of $47,179.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,980 shares in the company, valued at $4,450,783.80. This trade represents a 1.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,116 shares of company stock worth $1,434,818. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq Stock Up 1.7 %

NDAQ stock opened at $72.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.86 billion, a PE ratio of 37.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Nasdaq, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.10 and a twelve month high of $84.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $76.60 and its 200-day moving average is $77.46.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 15.10%. Sell-side analysts expect that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nasdaq Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on NDAQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Nasdaq from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Raymond James raised their target price on Nasdaq from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Barclays dropped their price target on Nasdaq from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Nasdaq in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nasdaq has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.56.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.

