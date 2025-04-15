Summit Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 6 Shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Summit Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,337 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6 shares during the period. Summit Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $2,662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 160.0% in the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 13 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in Fair Isaac in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Berbice Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fair Isaac in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Avalon Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. 85.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FICO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2,800.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Fair Isaac from $2,250.00 to $2,100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Fair Isaac in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $2,150.00 target price on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $2,350.00 to $2,250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $2,515.00 to $2,409.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,131.86.

In related news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 4,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,727.69, for a total transaction of $7,069,707.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 42,138 shares in the company, valued at $72,801,401.22. This represents a 8.85 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 13,058 shares of company stock valued at $23,119,030 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FICO opened at $1,932.32 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.18 billion, a PE ratio of 88.68, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1,816.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,982.21. Fair Isaac Co. has a 12 month low of $1,105.65 and a 12 month high of $2,402.52.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $4.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.21 by ($2.06). Fair Isaac had a net margin of 30.66% and a negative return on equity of 53.40%. Equities research analysts predict that Fair Isaac Co. will post 24.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

