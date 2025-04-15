Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) Shares Sold by Dodge & Cox

Dodge & Cox cut its holdings in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,452,054 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 958,200 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox owned 2.29% of Suncor Energy worth $1,015,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its stake in Suncor Energy by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 82,204 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,035,000 after acquiring an additional 20,081 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 86.0% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 67,848 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,421,000 after buying an additional 31,366 shares during the period. Sage Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in Suncor Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $300,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Suncor Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $236,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 104.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,083,440 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $110,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573,726 shares during the last quarter. 67.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Suncor Energy stock opened at $33.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.79 and a 52-week high of $41.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.79.

Suncor Energy ( NYSE:SU Get Free Report ) (TSE:SU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.07. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 11.80% and a return on equity of 15.37%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.399 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 4th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.76%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.51%.

SU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered Suncor Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Suncor Energy to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Suncor Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.20.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products.

