SwissBorg (CHSB) Reaches Market Cap of $189.08 Million

SwissBorg (CHSB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 15th. One SwissBorg token can now be bought for about $0.19 or 0.00000225 BTC on popular exchanges. SwissBorg has a market cap of $189.08 million and $1.21 million worth of SwissBorg was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, SwissBorg has traded 3.9% higher against the dollar.
SwissBorg Token Profile
SwissBorg’s genesis date was September 8th, 2017. SwissBorg’s total supply is 983,102,443 tokens. SwissBorg’s official Twitter account is @swissborg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SwissBorg is https://reddit.com/r/swissborg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SwissBorg’s official message board is swissborg.com/blog. The official website for SwissBorg is swissborg.com.
SwissBorg Token Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SwissBorg directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SwissBorg should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SwissBorg using one of the exchanges listed above.
