Sydbank A/S (OTCMKTS:SYANY) Short Interest Update

Sydbank A/S (OTCMKTS:SYANY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 500.0% from the March 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.0 days.

Sydbank A/S Price Performance

Shares of SYANY remained flat at $12.80 on Tuesday. Sydbank A/S has a 12 month low of $9.78 and a 12 month high of $13.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.63.

Sydbank A/S Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th were paid a dividend of $0.7771 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th. This is an increase from Sydbank A/S’s previous dividend of $0.60.

About Sydbank A/S

Sydbank A/S, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to corporate, private, retail, and institutional clients in Denmark and internationally. The company operates in Banking, Asset Management, Sydbank Markets, Treasury, and Other segments. The company offers various deposits, and loans and advances; and corporate banking services, including financing solutions and advisory services; leasing solutions to businesses; and international commercial banking services, such as payment and cash management solutions.

