Symrise (OTCMKTS:SYIEY) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Symrise (OTCMKTS:SYIEY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Monday,Zacks.com reports.
Symrise Trading Up 1.2 %
OTCMKTS SYIEY opened at $27.26 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.97. Symrise has a 1 year low of $23.96 and a 1 year high of $34.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.21.
About Symrise
