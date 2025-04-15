Symrise (OTCMKTS:SYIEY) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Symrise (OTCMKTS:SYIEY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Symrise Trading Up 1.2 %

OTCMKTS SYIEY opened at $27.26 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.97. Symrise has a 1 year low of $23.96 and a 1 year high of $34.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.21.

Get Symrise alerts:

About Symrise

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Symrise AG supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, North America, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Taste, Nutrition & Health; and Scent & Care. The Taste, Nutrition & Health segment provides functional ingredients and product solutions used in the production of food and beverages; savory flavors; natural and sustainable ingredients for food and beverage manufacturers, baby food, and dietary supplements; product solutions and services for pet food manufacturers; sustainable ingredients and services for fish feed manufacturers to develop solutions for fish and shrimp farms; and probiotics for food supplements and functional foods.

Receive News & Ratings for Symrise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Symrise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.