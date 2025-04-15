Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. 8.375% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:SNCRL) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. 8.375% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:SNCRL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, a drop of 62.7% from the March 15th total of 22,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. 8.375% Senior Notes due 2026 Stock Down 2.3 %

NASDAQ:SNCRL traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $24.65. 1,355 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,401. Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. 8.375% Senior Notes due 2026 has a 52-week low of $17.55 and a 52-week high of $26.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.84.

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. 8.375% Senior Notes due 2026 Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be given a $0.5234 dividend. This represents a $2.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 15th.

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. 8.375% Senior Notes due 2026 Company Profile

synchronoss technologies (nasdaq: sncr) is the mobile innovation leader that provides personal cloud solutions and software-based activation for connected devices across the globe. the company’s proven and scalable technology solutions allow customers to connect, synchronize and activate connected devices and services that empower enterprises and consumers to live in a connected world.

