Synovus Financial Corp Acquires 974 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,207 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 974 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $3,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RSG. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Republic Services in the fourth quarter worth $259,000. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 58,942 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,858,000 after purchasing an additional 2,534 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Republic Services by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,085 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,059,000 after buying an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Republic Services by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 4,290 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $863,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 26,094 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RSG. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $240.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective (up from $244.00) on shares of Republic Services in a report on Friday, February 14th. CIBC upgraded Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $264.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Argus set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Republic Services currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO Gregg Brummer sold 6,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.20, for a total value of $1,436,062.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 10,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,376,931.20. This represents a 37.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE RSG opened at $245.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $76.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $233.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $217.10. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $180.92 and a 52-week high of $249.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 18.28%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Republic Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 2nd. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.75%.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

Featured Stories

