Synovus Financial Corp Has $2.42 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 107.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 88,386 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 45,869 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $2,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE increased its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 294.3% during the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the period.

Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock opened at $25.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $66.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.83. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $23.87 and a twelve month high of $29.72. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.42 and its 200 day moving average is $27.95.

Cuts Dividend

Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th were given a $0.2488 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 26th.



The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

