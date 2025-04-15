Synovus Financial Corp Has $2.72 Million Position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 117.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,967 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,870 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $2,716,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hurley Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Cromwell Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Devon Energy by 98.0% in the fourth quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 1,208 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new position in Devon Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Devon Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,600 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.72% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Stock Performance

DVN stock opened at $28.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.63 billion, a PE ratio of 6.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.06. Devon Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $25.89 and a 1-year high of $54.04.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The energy company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 22.52% and a net margin of 18.14%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.05%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DVN has been the topic of several research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Devon Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Devon Energy from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Wolfe Research raised Devon Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Williams Trading set a $50.00 price target on Devon Energy in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Devon Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.71.

Devon Energy Profile



Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

