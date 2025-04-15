Synovus Financial Corp Has $3.21 Million Stock Position in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in AerCap were worth $3,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of AerCap during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in AerCap during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AerCap during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AerCap during the third quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of AerCap by 1,148.5% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares during the period. 96.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AerCap stock opened at $95.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $99.45 and a 200-day moving average of $97.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. AerCap Holdings has a 52 week low of $81.93 and a 52 week high of $107.36.

AerCap ( NYSE:AER Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.75. AerCap had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 32.38%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AerCap Holdings will post 11.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AerCap announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 26th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 4.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 12th. This is a boost from AerCap’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. AerCap’s payout ratio is presently 9.99%.

A number of research firms recently commented on AER. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of AerCap from $112.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $115.00 price target (up from $113.00) on shares of AerCap in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Susquehanna increased their price target on AerCap from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Bank of America raised their price objective on AerCap from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Finally, UBS Group lowered AerCap to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.14.

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

