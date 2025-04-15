Synovus Financial Corp Sells 32,513 Shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI)

Synovus Financial Corp decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI – Free Report) by 29.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 77,786 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,513 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp owned 0.14% of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF worth $2,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc increased its stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 39,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 9,290 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 49,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,383,000 after buying an additional 2,990 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,506,000. Renaissance Group LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,024,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 61.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 590,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,493,000 after acquiring an additional 224,242 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:CWI opened at $28.79 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.14. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF has a one year low of $26.07 and a one year high of $30.93. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 16.02 and a beta of 0.76.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF Profile

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure the combined equity market performance of developed and emerging market countries excluding the United States.

