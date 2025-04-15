Tandem Group (LON:TND) Trading 0.1% Higher – Time to Buy?

Shares of Tandem Group plc (LON:TND – Get Free Report) shot up 0.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 169 ($2.23) and last traded at GBX 158.50 ($2.09). 2,161 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 4,008 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 158.28 ($2.09).

Tandem Group Trading Up 0.1 %

The firm has a market cap of £8.67 million, a PE ratio of -9.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.03 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 171.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 164.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.32.

Tandem Group (LON:TND – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 24th. The company reported GBX (1.10) (($0.01)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Tandem Group had a negative net margin of 3.98% and a negative return on equity of 3.76%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tandem Group plc will post 7.1998228 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Tandem Group

Tandem Group plc is a designer, developer, distributor and retailer of sports, leisure and mobility products.

