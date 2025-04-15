Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Stock Holdings Increased by Operose Advisors LLC

Operose Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 72.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,675 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,375 shares during the quarter. Operose Advisors LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $767,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Kathmere Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Target by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 2,541 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Target by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,657 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,603,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Fiducient Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Target by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Fiducient Advisors LLC now owns 1,778 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank lifted its position in shares of Target by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 445 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Target by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 320 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Target from $153.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Target from $166.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on Target from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.57.

Target Price Performance

Shares of Target stock opened at $94.45 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $43.03 billion, a PE ratio of 10.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of $112.19 and a 200 day moving average of $131.26. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $87.35 and a 52 week high of $169.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 4th. The retailer reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.17. Target had a return on equity of 31.11% and a net margin of 4.06%. The firm had revenue of $30.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.83 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Target Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th will be given a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 14th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.56%.

About Target

(Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Further Reading

