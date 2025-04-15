TD Securities Has Lowered Expectations for Andlauer Healthcare Group (TSE:AND) Stock Price

Andlauer Healthcare Group (TSE:AND – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at TD Securities from C$53.00 to C$51.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 26.99% from the company’s previous close.
Several other analysts have also recently commented on AND. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$50.00 to C$52.00 in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$44.50 to C$43.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, National Bankshares upped their target price on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$45.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$48.29.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Andlauer Healthcare Group
Andlauer Healthcare Group Trading Down 1.8 %
Andlauer Healthcare Group Company Profile
Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc, a supply chain management company, provides a platform of customized third-party logistics (3PL) and specialized transportation solutions for the healthcare sector in Canada and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Specialized Transportation and Healthcare Logistics.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Andlauer Healthcare Group
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- Beware of BigBear.ai: Insiders Are Selling—Should You?
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- CrowdStrike Stock is a Buy as Cyberthreat Environment Expands
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- Congress! Who Traded What During the Tariff-Induced Meltdown
Receive News & Ratings for Andlauer Healthcare Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Andlauer Healthcare Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.