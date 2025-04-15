TD Securities Has Lowered Expectations for Andlauer Healthcare Group (TSE:AND) Stock Price

Andlauer Healthcare Group (TSE:AND – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at TD Securities from C$53.00 to C$51.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 26.99% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on AND. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$50.00 to C$52.00 in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$44.50 to C$43.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, National Bankshares upped their target price on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$45.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$48.29.

Andlauer Healthcare Group stock traded down C$0.74 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$40.16. The stock had a trading volume of 7,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,918. Andlauer Healthcare Group has a twelve month low of C$36.43 and a twelve month high of C$48.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.31, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market cap of C$1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.18 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$41.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$42.16.

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc, a supply chain management company, provides a platform of customized third-party logistics (3PL) and specialized transportation solutions for the healthcare sector in Canada and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Specialized Transportation and Healthcare Logistics.

