Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) Given New C$62.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by TD Securities from C$73.00 to C$62.00 in a report issued on Tuesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 31.61% from the company’s previous close.
Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$75.00 to C$73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Teck Resources from C$74.00 to C$68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Teck Resources from C$73.00 to C$71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. National Bankshares lowered their target price on Teck Resources from C$77.50 to C$75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$70.00 to C$75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teck Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$73.71.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on TECK.B
Teck Resources Price Performance
Teck Resources Company Profile
Teck is a diversified miner with coal, copper, zinc, and oil sands operations in Canada, the United States, Chile, and Peru. Metallurgical coal is Teck’s primary commodity in terms of EBITDA contribution, closely followed by copper, with zinc and oil sands contributing smaller amounts to earnings. Teck ranks as the world’s second- largest exporter of seaborne metallurgical coal and is a top-three zinc miner.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Teck Resources
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- Beware of BigBear.ai: Insiders Are Selling—Should You?
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- CrowdStrike Stock is a Buy as Cyberthreat Environment Expands
- 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy
- Congress! Who Traded What During the Tariff-Induced Meltdown
Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.