Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) Given New C$62.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by TD Securities from C$73.00 to C$62.00 in a report issued on Tuesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 31.61% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$75.00 to C$73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Teck Resources from C$74.00 to C$68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Teck Resources from C$73.00 to C$71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. National Bankshares lowered their target price on Teck Resources from C$77.50 to C$75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$70.00 to C$75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teck Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$73.71.

Shares of TECK.B stock traded up C$0.29 on Tuesday, reaching C$47.11. 350,898 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,277,307. Teck Resources has a 1 year low of C$40.23 and a 1 year high of C$74.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.46, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$55.96 and a 200 day moving average price of C$61.26. The company has a market cap of C$24.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.89, a P/E/G ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.37.

Teck is a diversified miner with coal, copper, zinc, and oil sands operations in Canada, the United States, Chile, and Peru. Metallurgical coal is Teck’s primary commodity in terms of EBITDA contribution, closely followed by copper, with zinc and oil sands contributing smaller amounts to earnings. Teck ranks as the world’s second- largest exporter of seaborne metallurgical coal and is a top-three zinc miner.

