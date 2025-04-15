Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eighteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nine have assigned a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $47.29.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TENB shares. Stephens assumed coverage on Tenable in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Tenable from $45.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Tenable in a report on Monday, March 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Scotiabank raised their target price on Tenable from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Tenable from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 31st.

In related news, Director Linda Kay Zecher sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $92,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,061. This trade represents a 87.63 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Mark C. Thurmond sold 1,341 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.56, for a total value of $53,049.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,632,482.96. This trade represents a 3.15 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 14,128 shares of company stock valued at $539,256. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TENB. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Tenable by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,515,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,987,000 after purchasing an additional 304,237 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tenable by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,947,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,234,000 after acquiring an additional 708,249 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Tenable by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,913,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,058,000 after acquiring an additional 73,293 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tenable by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,803,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,416,000 after acquiring an additional 8,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Tenable by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,332,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,860,000 after purchasing an additional 137,150 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TENB opened at $33.03 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Tenable has a 12 month low of $30.50 and a 12 month high of $49.18. The company has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -110.10 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.73.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.26). Tenable had a negative net margin of 4.03% and a negative return on equity of 2.07%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tenable will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable Vulnerability Management, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable Cloud Security, a cloud-native cloud security solutions for security teams to continuously assess the security posture; Tenable Identity Exposure, a solution to secure Active Directory environments; Tenable Web App Scanning, which provides scanning for modern web applications; Tenable Lumin Exposure View, a measurement tool; Tenable Attack Surface Management, an external attack surface management solution; Tenable Security Center, an on-premises solution that provides a risk-based view of an organization’s IT, security and compliance posture; and Tenable OT Security, an operational technology security solution which provides threat detection, asset tracking, vulnerability management, and configuration control capabilities.

