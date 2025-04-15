Teton Advisors Inc. Cuts Stake in FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW)

Teton Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW – Free Report) by 19.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,000 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,116 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.33% of FS Bancorp worth $1,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in FS Bancorp by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,756 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of FS Bancorp by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,909 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FS Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in FS Bancorp by 43.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 8,784 shares of the bank’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 2,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Angel Oak Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FS Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $739,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.88% of the company’s stock.

Get FS Bancorp alerts:

FS Bancorp Trading Up 3.2 %

NASDAQ FSBW opened at $38.36 on Tuesday. FS Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.64 and a 12-month high of $49.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $297.52 million, a P/E ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 0.78.

FS Bancorp Increases Dividend

FS Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FSBW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.12). FS Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 16.97%. On average, analysts forecast that FS Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 6th were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. This is a positive change from FS Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. FS Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.45%.

FS Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

FS Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for 1st Security Bank of Washington that provides banking and financial services to local families, local and regional businesses, and industry niches. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking; and Home Lending. It offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSBW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FS Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.