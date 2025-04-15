Teton Advisors Inc. Has $663,000 Position in The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP)

Teton Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 300,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc. owned 0.35% of E.W. Scripps worth $663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its stake in shares of E.W. Scripps by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 315,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,000 after buying an additional 80,849 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in E.W. Scripps by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 232,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 20,128 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of E.W. Scripps by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 467,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 111,504 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of E.W. Scripps by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 36,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 7,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in E.W. Scripps by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,784,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,943,000 after buying an additional 137,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.81% of the company’s stock.

SSP stock opened at $2.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $178.60 million, a P/E ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.26. The E.W. Scripps Company has a 1-year low of $1.36 and a 1-year high of $4.65.

Separately, Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of E.W. Scripps from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 13th.

E.W. Scripps

The E.W. Scripps Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media enterprise through a portfolio of local television stations, national news, and entertainment networks in the United States. It operates through Local Media, Scripps Networks, and Other segments. The Local Media segment operates broadcast television stations, which produce news, information, sports, and entertainment content, as well as its related digital operations; runs network, syndicated, and original programming, and local sporting events; and provides core and political advertising services.

