Teton Advisors Inc. Has $973,000 Stake in Village Super Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLGEA)

Teton Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in Village Super Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLGEA – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of Village Super Market worth $973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its position in shares of Village Super Market by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 317,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,132,000 after acquiring an additional 6,507 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Village Super Market by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 264,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,422,000 after purchasing an additional 39,694 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Village Super Market by 1.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 200,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,362,000 after purchasing an additional 2,139 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Village Super Market by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 177,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,642,000 after buying an additional 2,994 shares during the period. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its position in shares of Village Super Market by 87.9% in the 4th quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 76,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,436,000 after buying an additional 35,718 shares in the last quarter. 39.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Village Super Market news, major shareholder Robert Sumas sold 943 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.21, for a total value of $34,146.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 93,988 shares in the company, valued at $3,403,305.48. This trade represents a 0.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kevin Begley sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.40, for a total value of $112,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,961 shares in the company, valued at $1,831,141.40. This trade represents a 5.77 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,343 shares of company stock valued at $160,726. 56.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ VLGEA opened at $35.63 on Tuesday. Village Super Market, Inc. has a one year low of $24.57 and a one year high of $38.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $525.44 million, a P/E ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 0.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.21 and its 200-day moving average is $32.55.

Village Super Market (NASDAQ:VLGEA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 4th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter. Village Super Market had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The company had revenue of $599.65 million during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 3rd. Village Super Market’s dividend payout ratio is 27.47%.

Village Super Market, Inc operates a chain of supermarkets in the United States. The company offers grocery, meat, produce, dairy, deli, seafood, prepared foods, and bakery and frozen foods. It also provides non-food products, including health and beauty care, general merchandise, liquor, and pharmacy products through retail and online stores.

