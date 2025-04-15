Teton Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Marine Products Co. (NYSE:MPX)

Teton Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Marine Products Co. (NYSE:MPX – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 248,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the quarter. Marine Products accounts for approximately 1.2% of Teton Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Teton Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.71% of Marine Products worth $2,274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Marine Products by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in Marine Products by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 514,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in Marine Products by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Marine Products by 88.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 3,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Marine Products by 198.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 5,552 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.86% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Marine Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st.

NYSE MPX opened at $8.35 on Tuesday. Marine Products Co. has a 12 month low of $7.49 and a 12 month high of $12.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.13. The stock has a market cap of $291.92 million, a PE ratio of 17.04 and a beta of 1.03.

Marine Products (NYSE:MPX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.07. Marine Products had a net margin of 7.55% and a return on equity of 13.08%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Marine Products Co. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.71%. Marine Products’s payout ratio is presently 114.29%.

Marine Products Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells recreational fiberglass powerboats for the sport boat and sport fishing boat markets worldwide. The company offers Chaparral sterndrive pleasure boats, including SSi Sport Boats, SSX Sport Boats, and the Surf Series; Chaparral outboard pleasure boats, which include OSX Luxury Sportboats and SSi outboard models; and Robalo outboard sport fishing boats.

