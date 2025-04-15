Teton Advisors Inc. Sells 1,200 Shares of Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT)

Teton Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 46,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc. owned 0.10% of Ultra Clean worth $1,661,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,957 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 107.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 948 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 12,182 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Ultra Clean in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, FCA Corp TX lifted its holdings in Ultra Clean by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 51,997 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,869,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. 96.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ultra Clean alerts:

Ultra Clean Price Performance

NASDAQ:UCTT opened at $19.82 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.72 and a 200 day moving average of $33.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $894.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 247.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.14. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.66 and a 52-week high of $56.47.

Insider Transactions at Ultra Clean

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other news, Director Ernest E. Maddock acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.29 per share, with a total value of $242,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $267,190. This represents a 1,000.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Bill Bentinck bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.17 per share, with a total value of $75,510.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 60,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,527,693.15. This represents a 5.20 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on UCTT. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Ultra Clean in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Ultra Clean from $60.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday.

View Our Latest Analysis on Ultra Clean

About Ultra Clean

(Free Report)

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc develops and supplies critical subsystems, components and parts, and ultra-high purity cleaning and analytical services for the semiconductor industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides ultra-clean valves, high purity connectors, industrial process connectors and valves, pneumatic actuators, manifolds and safety solutions, hoses, pressure gauges, and gas line and component heaters; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; and gas delivery systems, such as weldments, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UCTT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ultra Clean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultra Clean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.