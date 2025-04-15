Teton Advisors Inc. Sells 1,500 Shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC)

Teton Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC – Free Report) by 14.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Oil-Dri Co. of America worth $762,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in Oil-Dri Co. of America by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 166,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $14,548,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Oil-Dri Co. of America by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 146,239 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $12,816,000 after acquiring an additional 15,041 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 112,183 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $9,834,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America by 2.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 103,006 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,793 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,348,000 after buying an additional 4,050 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Oil-Dri Co. of America

In other Oil-Dri Co. of America news, Director Amy Ryan sold 2,100 shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.78, for a total value of $87,738.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,942. The trade was a 35.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Christopher B. Lamson sold 3,154 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.75, for a total transaction of $134,833.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 70,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,026,529. This represents a 4.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 11.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

Oil-Dri Co. of America Stock Down 0.3 %

ODC stock opened at $43.18 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $44.79 and its 200-day moving average is $33.05. Oil-Dri Co. of America has a twelve month low of $29.47 and a twelve month high of $49.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $630.21 million, a PE ratio of 13.95 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Oil-Dri Co. of America had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 21.84%. The firm had revenue of $116.91 million during the quarter.

Oil-Dri Co. of America Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 9th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Oil-Dri Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.81%.

About Oil-Dri Co. of America

Oil-Dri Corporation of America is a manufacturer and supplier of specialty sorbent products for the pet care, animal health and nutrition, fluids purification, agricultural ingredients, sports field, industrial and automotive markets. It operates through the Business to Business Products Group and Retail and Wholesale Products Group segments.

