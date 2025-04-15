Teton Advisors Inc. Sells 2,600 Shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB)

Teton Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares were worth $886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc increased its position in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 5,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 78.8% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. Finally, Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. lifted its position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 8,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AUB shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Atlantic Union Bankshares from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Finally, Hovde Group lowered their price target on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Atlantic Union Bankshares currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.33.

Shares of NASDAQ AUB opened at $24.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. has a fifty-two week low of $22.85 and a fifty-two week high of $44.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.70.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.39%.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial products and services to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale Banking and Consumer Banking. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, time deposit, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and other depository services.

