Teton Advisors Inc. Sells 64,000 Shares of Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC)

Teton Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC – Free Report) by 21.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 235,000 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 64,000 shares during the period. Flushing Financial accounts for 1.7% of Teton Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Teton Advisors Inc. owned 0.70% of Flushing Financial worth $3,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Flushing Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $264,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Flushing Financial by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 57,359 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $819,000 after purchasing an additional 5,526 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Flushing Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $597,000. ELCO Management Co. LLC bought a new position in Flushing Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $261,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Flushing Financial by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 381,760 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,452,000 after buying an additional 32,160 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Flushing Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th.

Flushing Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ FFIC opened at $11.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $372.22 million, a PE ratio of -10.91 and a beta of 0.67. Flushing Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $10.65 and a 1-year high of $18.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.07). Flushing Financial had a negative net margin of 6.46% and a positive return on equity of 3.25%. On average, research analysts predict that Flushing Financial Co. will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Flushing Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. Flushing Financial’s dividend payout ratio is -87.13%.

Insider Activity at Flushing Financial

In other Flushing Financial news, EVP Thomas Buonaiuto sold 6,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.92, for a total transaction of $87,856.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,336 shares in the company, valued at $417,781.12. This represents a 17.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 6.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Flushing Financial Profile

Flushing Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Flushing Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to consumers, businesses, and governmental units. It offers various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, non-interest bearing demand accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

